New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,940 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.96. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.