NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 455.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,163 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

