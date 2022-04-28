Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,866,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

EXPI opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,096. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

