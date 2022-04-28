Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,591 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

