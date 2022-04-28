Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 211.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.