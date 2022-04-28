Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,630 Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Landec by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 126,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.16. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

