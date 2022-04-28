Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 900 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,050 shares of company stock worth $721,921. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $880.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

