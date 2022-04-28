Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.