Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $101.84 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.