Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

