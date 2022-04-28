Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 810.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

