Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

