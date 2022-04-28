Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

