Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

