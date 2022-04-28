Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trean Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

TIG stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

