Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

