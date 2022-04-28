Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Quantum by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

