Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

