Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $614.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

