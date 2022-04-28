Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 24.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 744.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.