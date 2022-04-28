Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

