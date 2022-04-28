Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

BNED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Golden bought 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

