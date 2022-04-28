Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

