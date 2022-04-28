Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.