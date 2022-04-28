Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.