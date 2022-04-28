Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $956,840 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

