Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

CHH opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

