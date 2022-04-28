Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

