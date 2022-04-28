Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JFrog by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $8,997,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FROG opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

