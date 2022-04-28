Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CPSI stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.