Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,511.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

