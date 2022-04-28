Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

