Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.