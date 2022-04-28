Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.