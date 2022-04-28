Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 130 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

