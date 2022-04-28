Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,414 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 648.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

