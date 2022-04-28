Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 47 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,491,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH opened at $285.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $278.20 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.