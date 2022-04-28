Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,825 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1,698.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

