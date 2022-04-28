Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,564 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.