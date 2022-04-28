Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

ISCG stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.