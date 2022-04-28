Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.