Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 207.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $463.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.