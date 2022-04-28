Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 11,542 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $6,925,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 459.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 919,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 865.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 103.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 249,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

