Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Black Knight stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

