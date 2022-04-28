Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,044.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

