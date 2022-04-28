Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

