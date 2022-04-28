Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 419.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

