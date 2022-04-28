Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

