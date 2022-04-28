Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Social Media ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

