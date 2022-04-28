Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $70,000 Stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

BKF stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.